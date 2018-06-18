Police release footage of suspect in sexual assault of two 11-year-old girls
A suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in The Annex is seen. (Toronto police handout)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:49AM EDT
Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of two 11-year-old girls at a convenience store in The Annex last month.
The alleged incident took place at a store in the area of Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West on May 25 at around 3:45 p.m.
Police say that the victims were inside the store when they were approached by a male suspect and sexually assaulted.
Police previously released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case on May 30 but are yet to make an arrest.
The surveillance footage released on Monday shows a man walking through what appears to be a laneway.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with short brown hair. Police say he wearing a baggy grey T-shirt with baggy dark jeans at the time of the alleged offence.