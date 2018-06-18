

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in the sexual assault of two 11-year-old girls at a convenience store in The Annex last month.

The alleged incident took place at a store in the area of Spadina Avenue and Bloor Street West on May 25 at around 3:45 p.m.

Police say that the victims were inside the store when they were approached by a male suspect and sexually assaulted.

Police previously released surveillance camera images of a suspect in the case on May 30 but are yet to make an arrest.

The surveillance footage released on Monday shows a man walking through what appears to be a laneway.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with short brown hair. Police say he wearing a baggy grey T-shirt with baggy dark jeans at the time of the alleged offence.