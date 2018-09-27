

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Jeanette Street at around 7:10 a.m. when he was hit by an eastbound Black Chrysler mini-van that subsequently fled the scene.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

On Wednesday afternoon police did released a surveillance camera image of the suspect vehicle but they did not release the video itself.

The 15-second clip released by police on Thursday morning shows the pedestrian stopped at the crosswalk, presumably waiting for a light. He is then seen entering the crosswalk, at which point the suspect vehicle can be seen entering the shot. The video does not actually show the pedestrian being hit by the vehicle but clearly shows the vehicle speeding through the intersection without coming to a stop.

“The video really paints good picture in terms of the direction of travel, the lane it was in, the circumstances around it but it also shows there was other people there too, witnesses,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CP24 on Thursday morning. “Some people definitely came forward but others haven’t and those are the folks that we really are sort of wanting to lean on and have come forward to say what they saw.”

Moore said that investigators received the video from a local resident on Wednesday and made the decision to release it to the public after reviewing it.

He said that the video clearly shows that there were other drivers in the area at the time, who could provide “potentially critical” information to investigators.

“We need to get to the bottom of this. Any time these things happen they are really tragic but when someone leaves the scene we know that is wrong,” he said. “Failing to remain at the scene of collisions is something we cannot tolerate and the faster we can get this person and vehicle identified the better it will be for the community.”