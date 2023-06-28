Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 65-year-old male suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in East York.

On March 31 at around 11:20 p.m., police say they responded to a break-and-enter call in the area of Broadview and Gowan avenues.

Police allege the suspect knocked on several doors in the area to determine if anyone was home, while another unidentified man stayed on the sidewalk as a lookout.

The suspect allegedly used a tool to break the front window of a residence. Both men then entered and stole a number of personal items, according to police.

Blair Shaw, of Toronto, is wanted for breaking and entering and possession or use of a credit card obtained by offence.

The unidentified man is described as being six feet tall, last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.