

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are searching for the occupants of a vehicle believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in Brampton in May.

On May 26 at around 10 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Linderwood Drive, near Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive West.

When officers arrived on scene they found 26-year-old Mississauga resident Nasser Abdoulkader suffering from trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are once again appealing to the public for help identifying those involved in the deadly shooting.

Police say they are trying to locate the occupants of a vehicle seen in the area of Linderwood Drive and Brisdale Drive on the night of the homicide.

Investigators have now released a photo of the vehicle, which is believed to be a dark blue Ford Fusion sedan.

Anyone with information about the car or the occupants who were inside the vehicle on the night of the shooting is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.