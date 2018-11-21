

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released an image of a male suspect wanted after a woman reported being sexually assaulted in the downtown core of Toronto early this morning.

Police said that at about 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to Yonge and Elm streets.

A 25-year-old woman reported to police that she was walking in the area when she was approached by a male riding a bike.

He allegedly approached her and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim attempted to defend herself, the suspect allegedly punched her in the face and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 35 years-old, with a medium build and a shaved head and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a Blue Jays jacket underneath,and black pants with rips in the front.

His bicycle was red, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call 52 Division at 416-808-5200.