Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a theft and assault investigation in Leslieville.

On the evening of June 13, police responded to a robbery call in the Gerrard Street East and Marjory Avenue area.

It’s reported that a man stole a quantity of clothing from a store in the area, then threatened a loss prevention officer with a knife when they tried to intervene.

The man is described as being five-foot-10 with a medium build and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with a black vest, dark-coloured shorts and white Nike shoes with a blue sole, according to police.

Police say he was also wearing a blue and purple Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.