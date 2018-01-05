

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who is accused of committing an indecent act while riding the subway last month.

Police say that a woman was travelling southbound from Sheppard West Station on the morning of Dec. 14 when she noticed that a man seated across from her was committing an indecent act.

Police say that the woman, in turn, exited the train and then reported the incident to a TTC employee.

The suspect is described as 34 to 45 years old, about five-foot-eight and 180 lbs. with brown wavy receding hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a black fleece jacket. Police say that he also had a gold wedding band on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).