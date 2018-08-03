

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a suspect in the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman aboard a TTC bus earlier this week.

The woman boarded a northbound bus in the Bathurst and Dupont streets area at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday and proceeded to walk past the male suspect.

Police allege that the suspect then sexually assaulted the woman as she walked past him.

He is described as five-foot-seven, about 50 years old with a heavy build and dark receding hair. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).