

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police have released the image of a 24-year-old woman wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing near a downtown convenience store on Wednesday.

Police were called to Sherbourne and Dundas streets at around 10 a.m. after a woman allegedly armed with a knife was seen walking in the area.

When emergency crews arrived, they found another woman with stab wounds who was covered in blood.

She was transported to a trauma centre, where she died of her injuries.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Tara Morton.

The suspect, Toronto resident Oleesiea Langdon, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Police released her image on Friday.

Langdon is described as a Black female with a light complexion and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants, and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.