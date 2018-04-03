

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who allegedly assaulted two TTC bus drivers and a passenger over a two-day period last month.

The first assault occurred at around 8 a.m. on March 12 on a bus outside Lawrence Station.

Police say that the suspect became confrontational after the driver informed him that he was possibly boarding the wrong bus.

The suspect then allegedly assaulted the driver before fleeing the area on foot.

The second assault occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on March 16 in the Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Police say that a TTC operator was seated in a parked bus displaying an “out of service” sign when the same suspect boarded the vehicle and assaulted the operator,

It is further alleged that the suspect then proceeded to board another bus in the area, at which point he assaulted a passenger and fled.

The suspect is described as 26 to 30 years old, about five-foot-eleven and 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black vest with a white design or logo on the front chest area, a red or black hooded top, light-blue jeans sagging below the waist, white shoes, sun glasses, a black backpack and gloves with a white design. Police say that he also may have been carrying a reflective vest.