

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect and suspect vehicle being sought in connection with a pair of distraction-style thefts against elderly women in the city’s Corso Italia neighbourhood.

The thefts took place in the St. Clair Avenue and Avenue Road sometime between 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 18.

In both instances, police allege that a female suspect travelling in a four-door sedan has approached an elderly woman while she was alone and pretended to ask for directions.

It is alleged that the suspect would then get out of her vehicle and place an item around the neck of the woman, surreptitiously removing her jewelry in the process.

The victims were a 92-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman, according to police.

The suspect is described as being heavy-set with an olive complexion and dark hair that was pulled back. She was last seen wearing a pink full-length skirt and a white top.

Police say the suspect was with a man, though a description has not been released for that party.

The release of the surveillance camera image comes one day after police issued a public safety alert about a rash of distraction-style thefts across the city.

That alert said that the thefts have been particularly prevalent in an area bounded by Steeles Avenue to the north, Finch Avenue to the south, Highway 400 to the west and Sentinel Road to the east.