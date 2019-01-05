

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance camera image of one of the vehicles that was reportedly used in a shootout that occurred on a residential street in the city’s east end early Friday morning.

According to police, two vehicles with multiple occupants were parked outside a community housing complex on Walpole Avenue near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street when an unknown male suspect approached on foot and opened fire at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say that the occupants in the two vehicles then returned fire with the gunman. The gunman, in turn, fled on foot but the two vehicles pursued him and the exchange of gunfire continues as he ran along Walpole Avenue.

Police say that an occupant in one of the vehicles was shot during the pursuit and ended up making his own way to hospital.

His injuries were initially classified as serious; however police said on Friday afternoon that he was in life-threatening condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

The male gunman that was on foot, meanwhile, is believed to have escaped injury.

Reports from the scene on Friday indicated that bullet holes from at least two different semi-automatic pistols were found on four vehicles in the area. There was also a bullet hole visible on the exterior of one home. The city councillor for the area, Paula Fletcher, said on Twitter that about 60 shots were fired.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that they are still looking for assistance identifying those responsible for the shootout and are releasing a surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle that is believed to be a red Nissan Altima in the hopes that someone will recognize it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).