Toronto police are looking for a suspect in connection with a hate-motivated assault against a Jewish senior in North York earlier this week.

Police were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street on Wednesday for a hate crime.

Officers arrived and learned that an unknown man approached a 70-year-old man and assaulted him.

The unprovoked attack resulted in the victim's Kippah falling to the ground, police said. The suspect then allegedly stomped on the Kippah while yelling racial slurs.

"After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said in a news release issued Friday.

They have released images of the suspect taken from a surveillance video, asking for the public's help identifying him.

He is described as between 18 to 20 years old, five-foot-eight, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a hood, a blue surgical mask and dark pants.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).