A man is being sought by police after another man was robbed and assaulted on the TTC earlier this week.

Toronto police said they were called to the Danforth and Woodbine area on the evening of Oct. 24 for a robbery.

Officers arrived to learn that a man was onboard an eastbound TTC train when he fell asleep with his belongings beside him.

Police said when the man woke up, he noticed that his belongings were gone and was shortly told by a witness that two other men had taken his things and exited at Warden Station.

Later, the victim saw a man on the westbound platform wearing his backpack that had been stolen, police said. He approached him and asked him to give his bag back.

The man allegedly refused and told the victim that he had already sold his cell phone. Police said the man then punched the victim in the face several times before fleeing in an unknown direction.

On Thursday, police released an image taken from a surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as between 30 and 40 years old, six feet tall, weighs 181 pounds, with a shaved head and facial hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white and pink running shoes.

“He is believed to be violent. If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).