Police release image of suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman and then fled scene in taxi
A suspect in an alleged sexual assault in a building near King and York streets is shown in this surveillance camera image. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 9:39AM EST
Police have released a surveillance camera image of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman inside a downtown building and then fled the scene in a taxi.
According to police, the 49-year-old woman was in the concourse level of a building near King Street West and York Street at around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 1 when the assault happened.
It is alleged that the suspect approached the woman and sexually assaulted her before exiting the building and fleeing the area in a taxi.
The image released by police was taken from surveillance camera footage from that taxi.
Police describe the suspect as 20 to 30 years old, about five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and between 170 and 180 Lbs. with short black hair. He was last carrying a dark-coloured knapsack..
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).