

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault of a 73-year-old man in Parkdale last month.

It happened near Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. on May 11.

Police say that the victim’s glasses and hearing aid were broken as a result of the assault.

The suspect, meanwhile, was last seen walking northbound on Dunn Avenue towards Queen Street.

He is described as 30 to 40 years old with a medium build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white wind breaker with white piping, dark pants, black Nike shoes with white soles and a white Nike symbol and a blue baseball cap with a white symbol on the front and a shiny sticker on the brim.

Police have not released any details about what led up to the assault.