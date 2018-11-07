

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who allegedly pried open a number of mailboxes inside a financial district building and then fled the scene in a rental vehicle, damaging a traffic control arm on their way out.

Police say that the men entered a commercial parking garage on Oct. 5 and then gained entry to the building above. Once inside, police allege that the men proceeded to an area where tenant mailboxes were located and pried open a number of them. They then stole a “large quantity of mail” before getting back into their vehicle and fleeing the scene, police say.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, a red hat and large-framed glasses.

The second suspect is described as having a slim build. He was last seen wearing blue pants, a blue and green bomber jacket and a black hat.

Police are urging anyone with information about the identity of either suspect to come forward.