

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a white van that sideswiped a police cruiser during a pursuit on Highway 427 earlier this week.

According to police, a Traffic Services officer was conducting speed enforcement duties on Humberline Drive north of Finch Avenue on Wednesday morning when the officer observed the van moving at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull it over.

Police say that the southbound van did not stop and continued travelling along Humberline Drive before heading westbound on Finch Avenue and taking the ramp onto northbound Highway 427.

The officer, meanwhile, continued to pursue the vehicle.

Police say that at one point the officer pulled up alongside the vehicle in an attempt to identify the driver.

That is when, police allege, the driver veered to the left and sideswiped the cruiser.

Authorities say the officer then made a decision to discontinue the chase.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Mercedes Sprinter van with a high roof and no windows on its side panels. Police say that the vehicle may have damage and gray paint along its side.

Police say that licence plate “AW54207” was attached to the vehicle but does not actually belong to it.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.