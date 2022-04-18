A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.

The incident happened at Yonge Station just after 9 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the victim conscious and breathing, police said.

She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

Police originally said that the woman was hit by the train, but clarified she was injured due to the fall.

On Monday, Toronto police issued a surveillance image of the suspect in an effort to identify her.

Police describe the suspect as having blonde hair with an average build. They say she was last seen wearing a grey 'Levi’s' shirt, black jacket, black pants, white shoes, pink and grey toque and carrying a gray bag.

It is unclear why the suspect pushed the woman and police say there is no reason to believe the two women knew one another.

The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations. Trains on Line 1 were also bypassing Bloor-Yonge Station due to the incident.

Regular service resumed on both subway lines just after 11 p.m.

This is the second time in five months that someone was pushed onto the tracks at Bloor-Yonge subway station. On Nov. 26, police said a suspect shoved a man who fell onto the tracks as a train approached. In that case, 26-year-old Toronto resident Tasho Shipinkas surrendered to police. He was charged with aggravated assault.