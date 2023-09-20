Toronto police are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break-and-enter investigation in the city’s east end.

On Wednesday, police released images of two males that say were dropped off in a dark-coloured vehicle in front of a luxury-vehicle dealership near Dundas Street East and Carroll Street on Aug. 8, shortly after 3 a.m.

Investigators allege the suspects then broke into the dealership and “took several pieces of merchandise and the point of sales machines” before fleeing the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black/blue sweater, jogging pants, a black baseball hat, black gloves, black shoes, and a black face mask.

The second suspect is a male with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a black/grey sweater, black jogging pants, black/white shoes, a black baseball hat, and a grey face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.