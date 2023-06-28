Toronto police have released images of an alleged prowler who peeped through a window of a Leslieville home early Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to a residence near Dundas Street East and Pape Avenue just before 1 a.m. for a prowler.

An unknown man, believed to be in his 60s, allegedly entered a backyard and looked into a window.

Police said a resident noticed and confronted the man, prompting him to leave the area.

He is described as having a medium build and was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue jeans, running shoes and a baseball hat.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.