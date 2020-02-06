

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Hamilton police have released images of a vehicle they believed was involved in a shooting that injured a seven-year-old boy last month.

Police said a suspect entered the backyard of a house on Gordon Street, located near Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North, at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and fired shots into the residence.

The boy was struck by at least one bullet that came through a first-floor window, police said.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Thursday the boy is still recovering from his injuries.

Investigators have said that they believe the residence was targeted, but the boy was not the intended target. A total of three adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a waiting vehicle, which has been described as a white 2015-2017 four-door Chrysler 200 with a panoramic sunroof.

Police said they believe there was more than one individual in the car and that the driver was waiting while the suspect fired into the home.

The car was last seen heading east on Gordon Street, south on Lincoln Street and west on Barton Street East.

“The family has been cooperating with police but there has been varying degrees of cooperation from the other individuals in the residence at the time,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-546-3825 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.