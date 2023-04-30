Toronto police have released images of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in the east end on Friday.

At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a sexual assault call in the Victoria Park Avenue and O’Connor Drive area, south of Eglinton Avenue East.

It was reported that an adult female victim was waiting at a bus stop when an adult male suspect approached the victim and began speaking with her before following her onto a TTC bus.

“The man pulled her arm and demanded she sit with him,” police said in a press release.

“The man followed her as she exited the bus and hugged and kissed her.”

Police say the victim then pushed the suspect and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as approximately 50-years-old, standing five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a short beard. He spoke with an accent, police say.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, brown work boots, a black baseball hat and glasses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.