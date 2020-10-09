Toronto police have released images of a suspect who investigators allege attacked a man with a knife in the city's downtown core earlier this week.

The incident occurred near D'Arcy and Beverly streets early Thursday morning.

Police say an unknown man produced a knife and stabbed a 28-year-old man.

The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack.

On Friday morning, police released images of the suspect and are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact investigators.

According to police, the man is believed to be between the age of 40 and 60 and is approximately five-foot-five with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time.

"He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If seen, immediately contact 911," police said in a news release