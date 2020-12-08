Police have released images of a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run in Scarborough last month that injured a woman.

On Nov. 25, police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Progress Avenue and Kennedy Road shortly after 5:30 p.m.

A woman was on the east side of the intersection crossing on Progress Ave. from the north to the south side and fell onto the road.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was southbound on Kennedy Rd. and made a left turn onto Progress Ave. hitting the woman, police said.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to her lower leg, according to police.

Investigators said the driver stopped and exited his vehicle before he fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of the suspect in connection with the incident.

The suspect is described as being between 45 and 55 years old, with a brown complexion, full beard and black hair. He was wearing glasses, a mask, a white Islamic head covering, grey pants, a dark jacket and black running shoes with white soles.

The vehicle is described as a newer model, tan or beige Toyota Corolla with four doors.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle description is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.