

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in the hallway of a west-end condominium building on Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were both found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds following the shooting inside a building on Lotherton Pathway, in the Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue area, just after 9 a.m.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, police said that the woman remains in hospital with “life-altering injuries” while the man has non-life-threatening injuries.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown but police said in Wednesday’s news release that they believe it was targeted.