

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that they believe the same person is responsible for two sexual assaults inside the Scarborough Town Centre over the last month, including one that involved a 16-year-old victim.

The first incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on July 29. Police say that a 16-year-old male was in the mall when he was approached by a man who was unknown to him.

That man then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene, police say.

The second incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a 19-year-old man was walking in the mall when he was approached by a man who was unknown to him.

The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene, police say.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police released several surveillance camera images of the suspect in both sexual assaults.

He is described as 50 to 55 years old, about five-foot-ten and 190 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).