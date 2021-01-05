Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Police say that the victim was in the Fort York Boulevard and Spadina Avenue area at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when she was approached by the suspect.

They say that the suspect befriended the girl and they spent some time together. He is then alleged to have sexually assaulted her at some point during that time.

The suspect is described as brown, about five-foot-six and in his early 20s with a thin build, black-shoulder-length hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and dark pants.