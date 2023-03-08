

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run collision last month where the victim was struck and dragged down a North York street.

Police say the incident happened in the Dufferin Street and Kennard Avenue area on the night of Feb. 27.

Police say the suspect was travelling westbound on Kennard Avenue in a dark coloured SUV when they turned right to go northbound on Dufferin Street.

The pedestrian, a 63-year-old woman, was crossing Dufferin Street at the time and was struck and dragged by the vehicle, police say.

The driver fled northbound on Dufferin Street towards Finch Avenue West following the collision.The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Traffic Services continues to investigate.