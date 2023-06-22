Hamilton police have released images of a suspect wanted for allegedly tearing down a Pride flag from a home in two instances earlier this month.

Police said the first incident happened in the early morning hours of June 12.

An unknown suspect walked up to a residential driveway on Edgemont Street South and allegedly forcibly removed a Pride flag from a vehicle.

Six days later, on June 18, police allege the same suspect returned to the home and broke a front window displaying a Pride flag.

Police said the incidents are being investigated as possible hate crimes.

On Thursday, police said they obtained video images of the suspect, asking for the public’s help in the identification.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact investigators at 905-546-2957 or by email at ngorrges@hamiltonpolice.ca. They can also provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.