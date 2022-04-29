Police have released surveillance camera images of a man who allegedly assaulted an 11-year-old girl inside a Walmart in Scarborough last weekend.

The victim was shopping inside the store near Warden and Eglinton avenues on April 24 when the man approached her from behind and assaulted her, police say.

The man then left the store in an unknown direction.

On Friday, police released multiple surveillance images showing the suspect pushing a shopping cart around the store.

He is described as 50 to 60 years old, tall with a slim build, short grey hair and a grey beard. Police say that he was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket.