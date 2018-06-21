

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of three suspects accused of stealing more than $5,000 of art supplies from a West Queen West store this past March.

The alleged theft took place at Curry’s Artists’ Materials on Queen Street near Dufferin Street on March 26.

Police say that security cameras captured the suspects entering the store and then removing a large number of products from store shelves.

The first suspect is described as being in his mid 30s, about six-feet-tall with a receding hairline, a bald spot and a short red beard. He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as being in his mid 30s, about five-foot-eleven and 190 lbs. with short brown hair. He was last wearing a two-toned blue winter jacket, black pants, grey Nike casual running shoes with black sunglasses on his head.

The third suspect is described as being in his mid 30s, about five-foot-eleven and 250 lbs. with short dark brown hair and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, baggy black jeans and black shoes.

The three suspects are all wanted for theft over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).