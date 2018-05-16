

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who allegedly “ransacked” a downtown condominium that was rented out on Airbnb.

Police say that a woman rented out a condominium near Richmond Street and Simcoe Street to a man for the night of Feb. 3 and returned to the unit the next day to find that it had been “ransacked and damaged.”

It is alleged that jewelry, high-end clothing, shoes and a chequebook were taken from the unit.

Police say that two suspects subsequently attempted to deposit the stolen cheques into bank machines.

The first suspect is described as having facial hair and wearing a dark-coloured winter jacket with its hood up. The second suspect is described as wearing a dark-coloured Hollister winter jacket with its hood up.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects to contact investigators.