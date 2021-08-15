Four suspects have been identified by police after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was torn down at a Hamilton park.

Police said that some 200 people attended the Indigenous Freedom Rally on Saturday at Gore Park, near King and John streets, which started at nearby city hall.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., police said that a female suspect was seen scaling the structure with tie ropes which were used to tear the statue down.

After the statue had fallen, police said that it was further damaged by spray paint, as well as the use of a hammer and a grinder.

Police remained on scene to monitor the event due to the size of the crowd, which they said eventually dispersed at 3 p.m.

In a news release issued Sunday, four suspect descriptions and their images were provided by police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

Considered to be one of the architects of Canada’s residential school system, Macdonald’s legacy has been widely criticized in recent months following the discoveries of thousands of unmarked burial sites in former residential school sites nationwide.

Saturday’s demonstration came after city council voted against removing the statue of Canada’s first prime minister from the park.

A letter issued by protest organizers before the rally called the decision “deeply disturbing” to the city’s Indigenous community.

The Indian Residential School Survivors Society toll free line is: 1 (800) 721-0066. A 24-hour crisis line for residential school survivors is: 1 (866) 925-4419 if you require further emotional support or assistance