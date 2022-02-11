Peel police are investigating after several places of worship were broken into in the region.

On Friday, police released security camera images of the suspects wanted in the incidents in an effort to identify them.

Police said the suspects broke into the buildings and stole money from donation boxes.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).