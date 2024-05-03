Police have released images of two of three suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from an east end store earlier this week.

Police say that the suspects entered a jewelry store in the Queen Street East and Balsam Avenue area just after 6 p.m. on April 30. Once inside they proceeded to steal approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry and fled the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspects include a man, a woman and a male youth. Images of the youth suspect have not been released.

The male suspect is described as being five-foot-four and between the ages of 40 and 45 with a goatee. At the time of the theft, he was wearing glasses, a white baseball hat, black jacket and white shirt.

The female suspect is described as being five-foot-two, and between the ages of 40 and 45 years old. At the time, she was wearing a long black dress, black shoes and a black head covering.

The third suspect is described as a male youth between the ages of 16 and 19, approximately five-foot-eight and with a large build. He was wearing a dark toque, a white sweater and blue jeans.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.