

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police have released surveillance camera images of four suspects who they say removed cash from a wallet belonging to an elderly man in Whitby without him noticing.

The alleged distraction theft happened inside a thrift store on Thickson Road on the afternoon of Feb. 13.

Police say that one of the suspects approached the elderly male while he was shopping, quickly removed cash and then threw it onto the ground.

The victim then picked up the wallet without realizing that money had been taken, police say.

He still hasn’t reported the incident and police say that they are releasing the surveillance images in the hope that he may come forward.

They say that investigators believe the same suspects may also be responsible for a similar distract ion theft that occurred at the Treasure Hunt in Midtown mall in Oshawa on the same day.

In that incident, a female victim’s wallet was taken from her and she later found it on the floor with cash missing.