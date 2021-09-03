Toronto police have released several images of suspects wanted in connection with a violent altercation at a downtown protest earlier this year.

On May 15, officers were monitoring a large protest concerning the Israel-Palestine conflict at Nathan Phillips Square.

Thousands of protesters gathered to support people in Gaza and denounced the violence against the Palestinian people amid the conflict between Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group.

At around 8 p.m., police said officers began to disperse the crowds when an altercation began in a parking lot near Chestnut and Dundas streets.

The altercation turned violent and a 64-year-old man was struck by a number of people wielding metal objects, police said in a press release on Friday.

It is unknown what injuries the man sustained.

Shortly after the altercation, several videos circulated on social media showing many masked men attacking an older man.

Another video sent to CP24, showed the victim before the altercation appearing to hold a short stick or baton during a confrontation between a group of Israel supporters and a group carrying sticks and Palestinian flags.

Mayor John Tory said he received video of the incident and that "hate, anti-Semitism and violence have no place in our city.”

On Friday, police released several surveillance images of suspects wanted in connection with the altercation.

Two other people were charged after the protest- one for bringing a weapon to the demonstration and the other for assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

-With files from CP24’s Chris Herhalt.