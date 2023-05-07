Durham Regional Police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting at a Pickering bar on Friday that left a 22-year-old man seriously injured.

At around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a fight call inside the Harp and Crown Pub, on Kingston Road in Pickering.

“During the altercation one male sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he is listed in serious but stable condition,” police said in a press release.

“After reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, investigators have been able to determine that there are two suspects who are responsible for this incident.”

The first suspect is described by police as a Black male in his early 20s with a thin build. He possibly had braided hair, police say, and he was wearing a black sweat suit with light stripes on the side at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25-years-old, with short hair and chin-strap style facial hair.

“Police are appealing to anyone who was inside the bar at the time of the altercation and may have any information to come forward,” the release read.

“Any witnesses with cellphone video are also encouraged to come forward and speak with investigators.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. MacKinnon or Det. Smith of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or 2528, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.