

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York Regional Police have taken the unusual step of releasing images of a victim’s injuries following a violent home invasion in Vaughan last week.

Police say that the 59-year-old woman was alone in her home near Centre Street and New Westminster Drive on the afternoon of Dec. 11 when she answered her door and was greeted by two suspects who forced their way inside.

Once inside, police say that the suspects proceeded to hit the woman in the head and face with a handgun. They then forced her into a bathroom while they searched the home.

The suspects eventually fled the area and the woman called police.

Police say they still don’t know why the woman’s residence was targeted and believe that the suspects may have had the wrong house.

“The level of brutality displayed by these suspects is appalling,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a press release. “The victim remained in hospital recovering from her very serious injuries for more than a week after the incident. Her family is understandably shocked and devastated, as any of us would be. We need the community’s help. We are urging anyone with information to please come forward.”

Police say that the victim sustained two broken orbital bones, a broken nose, a broken jaw, sprained thumb, a broken ankle and a concussion as a result of the attack.

In a news release, police said that while it is “very rare” for them to release any information about victims, they have decided to do so in this case “due to the unusual circumstances and severity of this incident.”

“York Regional Police is asking anyone with information on this to please come forward immediately,” the release states. “We are also asking anyone who resides in or was driving in the area at the time to review video surveillance and dashcam footage for anything that may assist in the investigation.”

The first suspect in the home invasion is described as a black male, who is about six-feet to six-foot-one with a medium build. He was last seen wearing black clothing and carrying a black pistol.

The second suspect, meanwhile, is described as a black female with a light complexion and wavy hair that was pulled back.