Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with an assault that happened last month at Dundas West subway station.

On Nov. 27, at around 2:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a “wounding” at the station, located at Dundas and Bloor streets.

A 46-year-old man was reportedly sitting on a bench when he was approached by two men.

The two men attacked him and struck his head, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, police released security camera images of two suspects connected to the incident.

The first suspect is described as 20 to 25 years old ,standing between five-foot-eight and five-foot nine inches tall, with bushy hair in an afro. He was wearing a black coat.

The second suspect is described as having an olive complexion, with black hair shaved on both sides.

Investigators said the suspects are considered “violent and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).