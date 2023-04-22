New information has been released about a suspected impaired driving collision in Toronto that killed a 64-year-old woman earlier this week.

Toronto police said on Tuesday at 11:05 p.m., a driver struck three other vehicles stopped at a red light.

In an April 22 news release, investigators said that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was travelling eastbound on Albion Road approaching Finch Avenue West when they hit the three stopped cars from behind.

One of the motorists, a 64-year-old woman in a Toyota Rav 4, died at the scene, police said.

Earlier this week, a family member identified the crash victim as Hazela Baksh, a North York woman who was on her way home from prayers at a mosque near Highway 27 and Albion Road.

Baksh’s sister, Hasheda McCade, remembered her loved one as a "very, very good human being, a very compassionate, kind and giving person."

“The last thing I ever expected is that my sister would die in a drunk driving crash. … It was shocking,” McCade, who had last seen Hazela just hours before she was killed, told CP24 on Wednesday.

The Nissan driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the passengers onboard received minor injuries.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident to contact them.

With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie.