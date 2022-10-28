Police have released new details about a stabbing at a Whitby hotel that left a 78-year-old victim with critical injuries.

It happened at a Motel 6 on Consumers Drive at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say that the suspect approached the victim and stabbed him before taking his personal property and fleeing.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested nearby by responding officers.

At this point it is not clear whether the victim and suspect were known to one another. Police continue to investigate.

Dale Wyatt, 27, of Clarington, is facing nine charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.