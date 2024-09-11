Police release new details about stabbing on TTC streetcar
Police are on the scene of a stabbing on a streetcar on Dundas Street West, near University Avenue, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24)
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2024 8:46AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2024 11:53AM EDT
Toronto police say a suspect accused of stabbing a person on a streetcar downtown on Tuesday did not know the victim prior to the assault.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Dundas Street West and St. Patrick Street at around 3:10 p.m.
According to investigators, a suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with another person on board a TTC streetcar.
The altercation, police said, escalated and the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbing the victim.
The suspect fled west on Dundas Street but was arrested a short time later, investigators said. The knife used in the assault was also recovered, the news release read.
The victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the stabbing.
A suspect, identified by police as 55-year-old James Brooks, of Toronto, has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons dangerous, and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.