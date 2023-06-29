Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 48-year-old male suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at Yorkdale Mall on Wednesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call at the mall, located near Dufferin Street and Highway 401.

It’s alleged that a man and a woman were walking to an elevator in the mall when they were approached by the suspect, who followed them into the elevator.

Once inside, a verbal and physical altercation ensued, according to police.

“The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the woman,” police said in a press release.

“The woman's friend intervened and was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. The suspect fled the area and was last seen driving a black 2012 Honda CRV.”

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Wednesday.

The exact location of the stabbing is unclear, as the mall closed at 9 p.m.

George McLean, of Toronto, is wanted for aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

News Release - Man Wanted in a Stabbing Investigation, Yorkdale Mall, George McLean, 48https://t.co/zetU4XFZQm pic.twitter.com/LLvU5uCM61 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) June 29, 2023

He is described as being five-foot-six, with black hair in cornrows, and a muscular build.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.