Police are releasing a new forensic sketch of a man who went missing 10 years ago in hopes of cracking an unsolved investigation rooted in male remains found east of Toronto.

On Mar. 14, 2012, two hikers found a deceased person in a densely wooded area of Knights of Columbus Park in Oshawa, near Ritson Road North and Winchester Road East.

Durham Regional Police said it appeared the body had been there for a few days or a few weeks. Foul play was not suspected.

A post-mortem detailed a man 5’9 in height, approximately 224 pounds, with dark brown hair and a scar on his left knee.

When he was found, he was wearing a red Misty Mountain waterproof jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and beige work boots.

In an updated appeal to the public, police are releasing a new rendering of the unknown man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dellipizzi of the Central East Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766, or The Resolve Initiative at 1-877-934-6363 or opp.isb.resolve@ontario.ca. Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

A tipster may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.