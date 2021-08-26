Toronto police have released new images of two suspects who assaulted an elderly man during an altercation in East York earlier this month.

On Aug. 6, just after 4 p.m., officers responded to an assault call in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues.

Police say an elderly man got into an argument with a man and a woman in front of a store.

The man and the woman allegedly punched the elderly victim, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

On Aug. 9, police released the image of a woman who they believed was the female suspect. However, on Thursday, police said that the woman in that photo was not the suspect they were looking for.

Police have now released updated photos and descriptions of the two suspects.

The man is described to be in his 30s, with a thin build and short brown hair. He was wearing shorts, a collared shirt and sandals.

Meanwhile, the woman is believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s and described as five-foot-five, with a medium build, long dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing a light-coloured dress.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).