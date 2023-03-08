Toronto police have released a new photo of a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the city’s underground PATH network on Sunday evening.

Police said a 21-year-old woman entered the PATH at Wellington Street West and was followed by an unknown man.

He allegedly engaged the victim in conversation before he sexually assaulted her.

When the woman tried to escape, a struggle ensued, police said.

The man continued to allegedly sexually assault her until a passerby interrupted, causing him to flee.

On Monday, police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect, releasing images of him. Another photo of the suspect was published on Tuesday.

He is described as between 20 and 40 years old and stands five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with short black hair and a black moustache.

Police said he was last seen wearing clear framed prescription glasses, a blue bucket hat, a blue-hooded jacket, dark-coloured pants and a green/cream-coloured backpack with brown straps.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) orwww.222tips.com.