Toronto police have released new photos of a man who allegedly followed a woman off a TTC bus and sexually assaulted her in downtown Toronto.

The man is accused of following a woman off a bus before sexually assaulting her at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 11.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman was travelling on the TTC’s 307 route, and, when she exited the bus, the man followed her on foot.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman before leaving the area, taking her cell phone with him.

Police say the woman then followed the man in an effort to retrieve her cell phone, and the man sexually assaulted her for a second time.

The woman was then able to flee, police said.

The suspect is described as standing five-foot-ten with thick, dark eyebrows, and bald. He was last seen wearing a grey toque, grey jacket, long pants, and a blue mask.

Before releasing additional photos Wednesday, police circulated TTC surveillance footage of the suspect last week.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.