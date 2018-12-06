

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police have released new images of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in the city’s Fashion District last month.

Police say two men were leaving a club in the area of Bathurst and Adelaide streets at around 4:41 a.m. on Nov. 1 when they were approached by two masked men.

The suspects, police say, made demands and shots were fired when the victims attempted to flee.

One of the victims was struck by multiple bullets and the two men made their own way to hospital.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in a newer model black Dodge Durango.

The first suspect, according to police, was wearing a yellow sweater, dark pants, and a black ski mask.

The second suspect was described by police as middle eastern with dark hair in a ponytail and facial hair on his chin. He was seen wearing all black clothing with his hood up and a white Halloween mask with a large nose.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.